Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 27 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 72,377 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.6000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.2000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.4385

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,413,344,384 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,413,344,384 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

27 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1077 25.55 16:28:32 London Stock Exchange 6678 25.55 16:28:32 London Stock Exchange 2123 25.35 16:25:40 London Stock Exchange 2021 25.35 16:20:24 London Stock Exchange 1372 25.40 16:15:30 London Stock Exchange 2606 25.40 16:15:30 London Stock Exchange 2197 25.30 16:10:16 London Stock Exchange 1941 25.35 15:49:36 London Stock Exchange 1873 25.40 15:46:55 London Stock Exchange 1959 25.50 15:41:56 London Stock Exchange 1887 25.50 15:37:11 London Stock Exchange 7017 25.50 15:32:29 London Stock Exchange 2151 25.20 15:15:44 London Stock Exchange 237 25.20 15:13:12 London Stock Exchange 2073 25.20 14:58:26 London Stock Exchange 3828 25.30 14:15:38 London Stock Exchange 1969 25.40 14:04:46 London Stock Exchange 1073 25.30 13:45:56 London Stock Exchange 850 25.30 13:45:56 London Stock Exchange 1961 25.30 13:40:11 London Stock Exchange 1961 25.30 13:40:11 London Stock Exchange 1218 25.30 13:40:11 London Stock Exchange 649 25.30 13:35:07 London Stock Exchange 1318 25.55 11:33:22 London Stock Exchange 856 25.55 11:20:55 London Stock Exchange 2044 25.55 11:20:55 London Stock Exchange 1853 25.45 10:57:23 London Stock Exchange 3667 25.55 10:42:01 London Stock Exchange 5821 25.55 10:42:01 London Stock Exchange 1301 25.40 10:30:18 London Stock Exchange 4796 25.60 10:04:32 London Stock Exchange

