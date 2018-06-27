sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, June 27

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:27 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):72,377
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.6000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.2000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.4385

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,413,344,384 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,413,344,384 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

27 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
107725.5516:28:32London Stock Exchange
667825.5516:28:32London Stock Exchange
212325.3516:25:40London Stock Exchange
202125.3516:20:24London Stock Exchange
137225.4016:15:30London Stock Exchange
260625.4016:15:30London Stock Exchange
219725.3016:10:16London Stock Exchange
194125.3515:49:36London Stock Exchange
187325.4015:46:55London Stock Exchange
195925.5015:41:56London Stock Exchange
188725.5015:37:11London Stock Exchange
701725.5015:32:29London Stock Exchange
215125.2015:15:44London Stock Exchange
23725.2015:13:12London Stock Exchange
207325.2014:58:26London Stock Exchange
382825.3014:15:38London Stock Exchange
196925.4014:04:46London Stock Exchange
107325.3013:45:56London Stock Exchange
85025.3013:45:56London Stock Exchange
196125.3013:40:11London Stock Exchange
196125.3013:40:11London Stock Exchange
121825.3013:40:11London Stock Exchange
64925.3013:35:07London Stock Exchange
131825.5511:33:22London Stock Exchange
85625.5511:20:55London Stock Exchange
204425.5511:20:55London Stock Exchange
185325.4510:57:23London Stock Exchange
366725.5510:42:01London Stock Exchange
582125.5510:42:01London Stock Exchange
130125.4010:30:18London Stock Exchange
479625.6010:04:32London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


