

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - After reports President Donald Trump planned to impose strict limits on Chinese investment in the U.S. contributed to a sell-off on Wall Street on Monday, the administration has revealed what is seen as a more moderate approach.



Administration officials told reporters Trump wants to strengthen the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to prevent foreign companies from violating intellectual property rights of American companies.



Trump expressed support for legislation that would expand CFIUS' authority in a White House statement released Wednesday.



The president said the bill known as the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act would enhance the administration's ability to protect the U.S. from new and evolving threats posed by foreign investment.



Trump argued the legislation would still sustain the strong, open investment environment to which the country is committed and which benefits the U.S. economy.



'I have concluded that such legislation will provide additional tools to combat the predatory investment practices that threaten our critical technology leadership, national security, and future economic prosperity,' Trump said.



He added, 'Therefore, upon enactment of FIRRMA legislation, I will direct my Administration to implement it promptly and enforce it rigorously, with a view toward addressing the concerns regarding state-directed investment in critical technologies identified in the Section 301 investigation.'



Reports earlier this week suggested Trump intended to use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to limit Chinese investment in the U.S.



Trump indicated he would direct his administration to deploy new tools to protect American technology and intellectual property if Congress fails to pass strong FIRRMA legislation.



In an appearance on CNBC, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stressed that the administration is not singling out China



'We will have the necessary tools to protect investments, whether it's China or anybody else,' Mnuchin said. 'We are not singling out China, but we will protect technology transfer to China as we will to other important areas.'



(Photo: Marc Nozell)



