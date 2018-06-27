

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a weak start Wednesday, but began to recover after the first few hours of trade. The market ended the day with a modest gain after reports that President Donald Trump's plan to crack down on Chinese investments in the U.S. is less harsh than feared.



Administration officials told reporters Trump wants to strengthen the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to prevent foreign companies from violating intellectual-property rights of American companies.



Reports earlier this week suggested Trump intended to use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to limit Chinese investment in the U.S.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.31 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,504.50. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.42 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.32 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis fell 0.5 percent, while Roche gained 0.5 percent and Nestle added 0.4 percent.



SGS was among the top performing stocks of the session, with an increase of 2.4 percent. Lafargeholcim advanced 1.9 percent and Adecco gained 1.3 percent.



Sika rose 1.4 percent after the company opened a new concrete ingredients plant in Saudi Arabia.



UBS climbed 0.8 percent, Julius Baer gained 0.7 percent and Credit Suisse added 0.2 percent.



