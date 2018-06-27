

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. intends to raise price of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey in the European Union by 10% due to the member countries' new tariff on imported U.S. goods.



According to reports, Brown-Forman will be forced to raise prices of Jack Daniels and Woodford Reserve whiskey due to the EU's decision to put a 25% tariff on US goods. European Union's decision to raise tariffs on US goods comes in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by US President Donald Trump.



Brown-Forman earns about 25% of its $3.2 billion in sales revenue from Europe.



The European Union's decision to increase tariff has also affected motorcycle company Harley Davidson, which has announced decision to move a part of its production away from the US.



Harley Davidson's decision to shift a part of its operation to Europe was criticized by US President Donald Trump.



'A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!,' Trump tweeted.



