FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Shares of General Electric (GE) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Wednesday, surging up by 3.4 percent. GE is on pace to end the session at its best closing level in a month.



The advance by GE comes after Oppenheimer upgraded its rating on the industrial conglomerate to Perform from Underperform.



