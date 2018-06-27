

Chrysalis VCT plc LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404 Transaction in Own Shares 27 June 2018



Chrysalis VCT plc announces that on 27 June 2018 the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:



No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



Ordinary Shares of 1p each 95,000 66.3p 0.32%



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Chrysalis VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



3034868R34



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX