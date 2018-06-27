The IBC Conference is committed to exploring the changing world of today and analysing the future of the industry. Monday 17 September, the final day of the conference, has an overarching focus on what is next for media, entertainment, technology and all related verticals.

The final day starts with the opening keynote from Impossible.coman innovation group and incubator founded by Lily Cole and Kwame Ferreira. Lily, Kwame and a multi-disciplinary team spread over different cities around the globe, are using design and technology to solve social and environmental issues and guide global change. The organisation works with like-minded people, producing deep tech and planet centric services and products.

Through mentor support and advice from luminaries such as Jimmy Wales of Wikipedia, Impossible.com has evolved into an ecosystem of problem solving businesses and methodologies. At IBC their session will focus on planet centric design and how individuals and companies can innovate in a more balanced way with the planet.

"We are looking forward to sharing some of the latest products and businesses we've created, as well as the planet centric design thinking behind them," said Lily Cole.

Monday's programme will provide ideas and thinking that invite audiences to explore and challenge themselves. The sessions will scrutinise what we think we know and how to deal with the threats and opportunities facing us in the future. From talks on creating social networks for altruism to others on experimentation and collaboration, the sessions promise to inspire meaningful change towards a more desirable future. All this and more, on the concluding day of the IBC Conference.

In the conference finale, the New Tech Roadmap session brings together a C-level panel of industry experts to debate the best of technology innovation and solutions, and how to manage changes in big business. Diane Tryneski, EVP of Technology and Chief Digital Officer, at HBO and Michelle Munson, CEO/Co-founder at Eluvio, will be joined by Seth Shapiro, Founder/CEO at Alpha Networks and David Kline, Chief Technology Officer, Media and Technology Services Global, Viacom for whatpromises to be an exhilarating debate on the technologies and strategies that are shaping our industry. They will provide insight into the tech being eyed up as the next to deliver on: business strategies, inventing new solutions to monetise content, envisioning new visual and audio experiences and developing innovative workflow infrastructures to safeguard the future.

Supporting the two keynotes and bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the engaged conference audience is the Cutting-Edge Tech Innovators track, which includes a session by the EBU on AI and Cloud-based workflows, and day-two of the Next Gen: Interactive Immersive Experiences track, which will lead with an eSports focus. The headline session for Advertising: The New Attention Economy track is also a must-attend with insight from Jana Eisenstein, ProSiebienSat.1, Paola Colombo, Publitalia'80 and Mark Howe, Google.

Keynote background:

Lily Cole's career spans fashion, film and entrepreneurship. She was voted 'most inspirational woman' by Britain's youth and is an active supporter of several environmental causes. Cambridge graduate (she earned a double first), Lily's entrepreneurial spirit has given rise to multiple ventures, mostly in the sustainability realm and powered by a drive for a more balanced planet. Lily is currently creative director on a film inspired by Emily Bronte and she will also appear alongside Kenneth Branagh and Young Ones stars Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer in the next series of Upstart Crow in a Christmas special due to air December 2018.

Kwame Ferreira is the CEO at Impossible.com helping businesses develop through a planet-centric design approach. With myriad strings to his bow Kwame is the inventor of the Planet Centric Design methodology, for growing innovation inside and outside large corporations, aligning business goals with planetary needs. He has also pioneered emotional wearables creating bond-touch.com; the digital office manager bot engine, nikabot.com and kind insurance company, kinsu.co.uk. Kwame leads Impossible.com research on new ways to instil community behaviour through technology.

