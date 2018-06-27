Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2018) - China Minerals Mining Corporation (TSXV: CMV) (OTC Pink: HWTHF) ("China Minerals" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Ling Zhu has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Zhu for his contribution to the Company, and wishes Mr. Zhu the best in his future endeavours.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Yijie He has been appointed to the board of directors to fill the casual vacancy created by Mr. Zhu's resignation. Mr. He has 23 years of experience in business administration, investment and M&A, in which about 10 years in mining companies, including a TSX-V listed exploration company and an exploration company in China. Since 2013, he worked in the M&A department of SkyOcean Holding Co. Ltd. Mr. He holds a Doctor's Degree in Business Administration from Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a Master's Degree in Investment Economic from University of Science and Technology of China and two Bachelor's Degrees from Tianjin University, China.

About China Minerals Mining Corporation

China Minerals Mining Corporation is a Canadian based exploration and development company with offices located in Vancouver, B.C. and Beijing, China. China Minerals' goal is to buildan international mining company.

For more information on China Minerals, please contact the Company at (778) 889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.chinamineralsmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"signed by Wenhong Jin"

Wenhong Jin

President, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracyof this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in China Minerals' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "appear", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although China Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and China Minerals disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.