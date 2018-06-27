The "Online Insurance Trends: Europe Report/the "Best-of" Total Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
All facts figures are the result of the most comprehensive on-going quantitative survey in 31 countries, including all 700 insurers' online channels, major aggregators and top insurtechs. Online direct channels in Europe reached more than 100 billion EUR total premiums.
Optimize your online insurance strategies in your country: You and your team will get new important success guidelines for your business and strategies across all business functions. All countries in the European context: What are Europe's online insurance trends? What is the current position of your company?
This report presents the 'best-of' Europe's trends about markets, business models, customer analytics, products, pricing, marketing, sales, services, process management, IT and organisation.
Companies Featured
- Achmea
- Avenir Factory
- Aviva
- AXA
- Bought By Many
- Bovemij
- CGD
- Check24
- ERGO
- FinanceApp
- Finanzchef24
- Generali
- GetSafe
- HUK Coburg
- ING
- Insure The Box
- Interamerican
- JIVAI
- KASKO
- KBC
- Knip
- Liberty
- Oseven
- PZU
- QuanTemplate
- RGS
- Royal Bank of Scotland
- RSA
- Simplesurance
- Topdanmark
- Uniqa
- Via Directa
- VIG
- Zurich
- and many more...
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Megatrends
3. Markets Trends
4. Business Models Trends
5. Customer Analytics Trends
6. Products Trends
7. Pricing Trends
8. Marketing Trends
9. Sales Trends
10. Services Trends
11. HR Trends
12. New Impacts
