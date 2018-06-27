The "Online Insurance Trends: Europe Report/the "Best-of" Total Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

All facts figures are the result of the most comprehensive on-going quantitative survey in 31 countries, including all 700 insurers' online channels, major aggregators and top insurtechs. Online direct channels in Europe reached more than 100 billion EUR total premiums.

Optimize your online insurance strategies in your country: You and your team will get new important success guidelines for your business and strategies across all business functions. All countries in the European context: What are Europe's online insurance trends? What is the current position of your company?

This report presents the 'best-of' Europe's trends about markets, business models, customer analytics, products, pricing, marketing, sales, services, process management, IT and organisation.

Companies Featured

Achmea

Avenir Factory

Aviva

AXA

Bought By Many

Bovemij

CGD

Check24

ERGO

FinanceApp

Finanzchef24

Generali

GetSafe

HUK Coburg

ING

Insure The Box

Interamerican

JIVAI

KASKO

KBC

Knip

Liberty

Oseven

PZU

QuanTemplate

RGS

Royal Bank of Scotland

RSA

Simplesurance

Topdanmark

Uniqa

Via Directa

VIG

Zurich

and many more...



Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Megatrends

3. Markets Trends

4. Business Models Trends

5. Customer Analytics Trends

6. Products Trends

7. Pricing Trends

8. Marketing Trends

9. Sales Trends

10. Services Trends

11. HR Trends

12. New Impacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8fj97g/europe_online?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627006136/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Insurance