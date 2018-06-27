sprite-preloader
Céline Dion in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

PARIS, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Schiaparelli is proud to announce its collaboration with multi-Grammy winning singer and pop icon Céline Dion for several of her "Céline Dion Live 2018" tour stage outfits.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712088/Schiaparelli_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712083/Schiaparelli_Celine_Dion.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712085/Schiaparelli_Celine_Dion_Pink_Dress.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712087/Schiaparelli_Celine_Dion_Gold_Suit.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712086/Schiaparelli_Celine_Dion_Black_Dress.jpg )

The Canadian legend revealed her Schiaparelli Haute Couture outfits styled by Pepe Munoz yesterday in Tokyo.

All created in the atelier of Schiaparelli couture house located 21 place Vendôme, in Paris and designed by design director Bertrand Guyon, they fuse Haute Couture savoir-faire with femininity and modern elegance.

Céline Dion's personality shines through in a golden brocade suit, a shocking pink silk chiffon gown, a metallic blue fringed tunic-dress and an asymmetrical black silk double satin dress.

Follow our latest news on Instagram: @Schiaparelli

Photo credit: Denise Truscello


