Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2018) - Engineer Gold Mines (TSXV: EAU), a Vancouver-based junior resource company, is focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned, 12,032-hectare Engineer Gold Mine Property, located 32 kilometres southwest of Atlin, British Columbia. The property hosts the historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine.

Engineer Gold Mines is fully permitted for surface and underground exploration drilling, mine de-watering, small-scale test mining and on-site milling with a fully functional, permitted 30 tonne per day gravity separation mill on site. The company has plans to upgrade the on-site mill by adding a flotation circuit. Infrastructure includes an all-season trailer camp and a permanent industrial dock for loading and offloading float planes and barges.

The company posted a new NI 43-101 Technical Report on Sedar on June 1, 2018, with an Inferred Resource that includes 20,100 ounces gold grading 1.75 ounces per ton (60 grams per tonne) in 10,400 tonnes at 25 grams per tonne gold cutoff at the Engineer Vein.

Recent exploration at the former producer has identified a small, high-grade gold mineral resource, numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets and a small, high-grade gold production opportunity. Recent diamond drilling, surface trenching, underground sampling, on-site test milling and geological mapping have confirmed the geological continuity of the Engineer and Double Decker veins. Other veins such as the Boulder-Governor, Shaft, Andy and Jersey Lily are un-drilled targets that could possibly add to the mineral resource base with further exploration success. Property is unexplored below 200 metres from surface.

The company is planning an active exploration, drilling, mine-dewatering, test mining and milling campaign in 2018 and 2019.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.EngineerGoldMines.com, contact Brian Fowler, President, at 604-617-8191 or email bfowler@EngineerGoldMines.com.

