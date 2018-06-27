

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices continued to nudge lower Wednesday as stocks failed to hold early gains.



Risk averse traders are flocking to the U.S. dollar, denting most commodities other than crude oil.



August gold lost $3.80, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,256.10/oz, the lowest in six months.



In US economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing a smaller than expected decrease in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of May.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders fell by 0.6 percent in May after tumbling by a revised 1.0 percent in April.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to drop by 1.0 percent compared to the 1.6 percent slump that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders dipped by 0.3 percent in May after spiking by 1.9 percent in April. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the National Association of Realtors showed an unexpected decrease in pending home sales in May.



