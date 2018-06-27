

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing service Uber, which lost its license to operate in London in September 2017, has won a temporary license to operate in the capital city following a court hearing.



A British court has awarded a 15 months probationary license to Uber. The court granted the license after Uber agreed to be audited and to pay 425 thousand pounds in costs to Transport for London (TfL).



Uber was able to convince the court that the company had made significant changes to its business and corporate culture. Following a two-day hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said Uber was now considered 'fit and proper'.



In September 2017, Transport for London or TfL, the transportation regulator in the UK capital, informed Uber that it will not be issued with a operator license to extend it service. The company had been seeking a five-year license when it was refused last year.



Uber London was licensed as a private hire or PH operator in 2012. TfL concluded that Uber was not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator license.



'TfL considers that Uber's approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues that have potential public safety and security implications,' TfL had then said.



