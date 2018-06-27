

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to surge Wednesday after government data confirmed a massive drop in U.S. oil inventories.



The Energy Information Administration said U.S. oil inventories plunged 9.9 million barrels last week, confirming yesterday's figures from the American Petroleum Institute.



August WTI oil gained $2.23, or 3.2%, to settle at $72.76/bbl, the highest since November 2017. That's despite a strong U.S. dollar and expectations that OPEC will boost supplies.



In economic news, The Commerce Department said durable goods orders fell by 0.6 percent in May after tumbling by a revised 1.0 percent in April.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to drop by 1.0 percent compared to the 1.6 percent slump that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders dipped by 0.3 percent in May after spiking by 1.9 percent in April. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the National Association of Realtors showed an unexpected decrease in pending home sales in May.



