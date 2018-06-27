

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Support for the Republican tax reform bill has seen a notable slide over the past two months, according to the results of a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.



Thirty-seven percent of registered voters expressed support for the bill that included significant reductions in taxes, down from 44 percent in a poll conducted in April.



The drop in support for the legislation came amid an increase in the number of voters who were undecided or offered no opinion, which jumped to 24 percent from 17 percent.



Meanwhile, the poll found that 39 percent of voters oppose the law Republicans forced through Congress last year without Democratic support, unchanged from April.



Politico noted support for the law among Republican voters dropped to 70 percent from 80 percent, while the percentage of GOP voters that were undecided surged up to 19 percent from 10 percent.



Republican lawmakers are hoping the economic benefits of the tax reform bill will help them stave off Democratic efforts to retake control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.



The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,989 registered voters was conducted June 22nd through 24th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



