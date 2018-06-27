

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a move that could allow President Donald Trump to reshape the nation's highest court for years to come, Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement.



Kennedy sent a letter to Trump on Wednesday revealing his decision to retire as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, effective July 31st.



'It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those years on the Supreme Court,' Kennedy said in a statement.



Kennedy said his decision to step down from the court was based on his deep desire to spend more time with his family.



Nominated by President Ronald Reagan in 1987, Kennedy was seen as the Supreme Court's 'swing vote' following the retirement of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in 2006.



Trump is expected to nominate an even more consecutive jurist to replace Kennedy, with a senior White House official telling CNN the president will push for the swift confirmation of a new justice 'before the midterm elections.'



Republicans changed Senate rules last year to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, allowing Justice Neil Gorsuch's nomination to advance to a final confirmation vote with a simple majority.



