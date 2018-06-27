The "Lithuania Telecoms Market Report 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Lithuania's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.

The data annex was updated in May 2018 with 4Q 2017 data. The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Full-year historical figures are supplied for the past 10 years, alongside quarterly figures for the current calendar year.

Companies Mentioned

Balticum

Bite

Cgates

Init

LRTC

Splius

Tele2

Telia Company (Telia)

Viasat

Key Topics Covered

Fixed Telecoms Market

Connections

Revenue and ARPU

Traffic

Operator-Level Metrics/Market Share

Total Telecoms Market (Fixed and Mobile)

Mobile Telecoms Market

Connections

Revenue and ARPU

Traffic

Operator-Level Metrics/Market Share

