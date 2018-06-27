San Rafael, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2018) - JB&A Distribution, a Value Added Distributor, today announced a new strategic alliance with Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the developer of aiWARETM, the world's first Operating System for Artificial Intelligence (AI). JB&A will represent Veritone to JB&A's systems integrator (SI) and value-added reseller (VAR) clients in the United States and Canada. This new relationship leverages JB&A's expertise in support and integration and enables JB&A to offer the industry's most effective AI tool.

California-based JB&A is a distributor whose staff of video and content experts work to provide the best available workflow solutions for the broadcast, IP/streaming, postproduction, and digital signage markets. JB&A will distribute Veritone's open and extensible aiWARE operating system to be deployed in both cloud and hybrid on-premise environments. aiWARE incorporates Veritone's proprietary ConductorTM technology, which uses machine learning to intelligently route data through the most effective workflows of cognitive engines to meet cost, accuracy, and speed requirements.

"Veritone brings the 'Lord of the Rings' mentality to a very disaggregated ecosystem of AI and machine learning solutions," says Nicholas Smith, Director of Media Technologies, JB&A. Smith continued, "To date, there are hundreds of machine learning engines running in the world and no one place to take advantage of them. With Veritone's aiWARE you get one interface to 'rule them all,' and Veritone's Conductor technology chooses the best engines for the job at hand. If AI is the future of media and entertainment, then Veritone creates an app store experience for finding, testing and using AI to get the most from your media that machine learning has to offer."

"We are delighted to collaborate with a leading distribution partner in the Media & Entertainment space in North America," said Andy Brinck, Vice President, Worldwide Channels at Veritone. "Our close collaboration with JB&A will empower M&E organizations by enabling them to leverage AI to improve workflow efficiencies, unlock hidden revenue streams from untapped data, and keep a competitive edge by having ongoing access to the latest and best AI solutions."

# # #

About JB&A

Founded in 1996, JB&A is a leader in the field of Digital Media and Video Technology. They are dedicated to bringing the most innovative and complete solutions to market including: Media Management, Broadcast, IP & Streaming, Digital Display & Collaboration, and Connectivity & Image Resolution. JB&A is staffed by industry experts and provides support in every step of the pre- and post-sales process. JB&A is a unique mix of Consultant, Channel Partner, Solutions Provider and Distributor with an ecosystem of certified, tested and proven products and workflow solutions. For more information, please visit jbanda.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) has created the world's first operating system for Artificial Intelligence. Veritone's aiWARE operating system unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform and analyze audio, video and other data sources in an automated manner to generate actionable insights. The Veritone platform provides customers ease, speed and accuracy at low cost. Veritone has been among the first to be recognized by AWS for Machine Learning Expertise, and has been recognized by Oracle for Excellence in Application Development. To learn more, visit Veritone.com and interact with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Danielle Swartz

Phone: 415.256.2800

Email: Marketing@jbanda.com