WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Conagra Brands (CAG) are seeing significant weakness in late-day trading on Wednesday, with the food producer slumping by 6.9 percent. Earlier in the session, Conagra hit its lowest intraday level in three months.



The steep drop by Conagra comes after the company announced an agreement to acquire Pinnacle Foods (PF) for $10.9 billion in cash and stock.



