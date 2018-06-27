GT Advanced Technologies Opens New Silicon Carbide Manufacturing Facility

Highly scalable plant will meet growing demand for high quality silicon carbide material

HUDSON, N.H., June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTAT Corporation (GTAT) opened its new state-of-the-art silicon carbide manufacturing plant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 that included state and local officials who were on hand to commemorate the event. The facility, located in Hudson, New Hampshire, also includes the company's new corporate headquarters as well as its advanced research and development center.

Silicon carbide, a crucial material for high-power electronics, is a key enabler of a new generation of products in growing markets such as electric vehicles, data centers and solar systems. GTAT has been a leader in the development of advanced materials, equipment and technology solutions for global markets in photovoltaics and optoelectronics.

"The opening of our new silicon carbide production facility represents a significant milestone for the company's transition from an equipment provider to a materials company," said Greg Knight, GTAT's president and chief executive officer. "This beautiful, new production facility positions us as one of the only companies in the world with the know-how and capacity to offer high quality silicon carbide material for a growing number of power electronics applications in high growth markets. Our expertise in crystal growth equipment, managing supply chains and deep domain knowledge in a number of advanced materials has given us a competitive advantage in meeting the growing demand for wide-band-gap semiconductors."

The company is continuing to commercialize other technologies such as its new tube filaments used to lower the cost of producing polysilicon and its continuous Cz feeder, which lowers the cost of producing monocrystalline silicon wafers for the solar industry.

GTAT Corporation is a diversified technology company producing advanced materials and innovative crystal growth technology for the solar, power electronics and optoelectronics industries. The company's technical innovations accelerate the growth of a new generation of products across this diversified set of global markets. For more information about the company, please visit www.gtat.com (http://www.gtat.com/).

