Patton Electronics Co.: New Analog Trunking Gateway morphs from FXO to SIP when you go All-IP

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton Electronics (http://www.patton.com/)-US-manufacturer of UC, Cloud, and IoT-enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise, and industrial networks-announced today a new family of voice-over-IP (VoIP) gateways and enterprise session border controllers (eSBCs) with up to 8 integrated FXO interfaces for small-to-medium-businesses (SMBs).

The new SmartNode family of customer-premise analog-trunking devices provides flexible combinations of up to eight FXO, FXS, and BRI interfaces.

Patton's new VoIP gateway models offer a special feature: they can morph into eSBCs.

When an enterprise decides to migrate to ALL-IP networking with SIP trunks (instead of FXO trunks to the PSTN), a license-key upgrade enables the eSBC functions.

There's more. The FXO and/or BRI trunks can stay alive to provide a fallback path for the phone system when the Internet link fails (which we all know, it will).

Patton Cloud will provide remote license-key and additional element management functions for all Patton devices. Patton Cloud is soon to be released. Watch for the announcement.

"Patton has been doing analog trunking CPE for decades," said Breton C. Patton (https://www.linkedin.com/in/bret-patton-a99a5933/) (Bret), product manager. "Lately, our loyal customers and business partners have been asking us for 8 FXO devices. Well, here they are!"

These new Patton VoIP products are perfect for delivering.

First-line analog trunks with any on-premise SIP PBX, including the likes of 3CX, Avaya, Asterisk, RingCentral, Mitel, Panasonic, and many others

Future-proof IP telephony (with analog trunks) with a seamless migration path to SIP trunking or hosted telephony

Hybrid analog and IP telephony with a SIP trunk and up to 8 analog FXO connections for PSTN breakout, fallback, and system survivability

Connectivity support for legacy devices: fax machines, analog phones, BRI phones, etc.

The new Patton SmartNode VoIP CPE solutions include:

SN4140 (https://www.patton.com/voip-gateway/sn4140/) 8-port Analog VoIP Gateway - field-upgradeable to eSBC

SN5540 (https://www.patton.com/session-border-controller/sn5540/) All-IP Session Border controller with 8 analog FXS/FXO for legacy device connections and/or PSTN Fallback

SN5550 (https://www.patton.com/session-border-controller/sn5550/) 12-call hybrid FXS/FXO/BRI-So eSBC and Router

In related news, Patton recently announced a new business partnership with Canadian distributor GENTEK (https://www.patton.com/press/Patton-Appoints-Gentek-as-Certified-Channel-Partner-for-Canada/).

