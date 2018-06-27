Regulatory News:

Cellectis S.A. Annual General Meeting (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS Nasdaq: CLLS) was held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 in Paris, at its head office.

At the meeting, during which more than 64% of voting rights were exercised, all the resolutions for which the management recommended a vote in favor, were adopted.

The resolutions adopted by Cellectis' shareholders included notably:

Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2017;

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2017.

Renewal of the term of office of Director of Mr. André Choulika, Mr. David Sourdive and Mr. Alain Godard;

Renewal of the term office of Ernst Young et Autres, and J.M.H. Conseil as Company's Statutory Auditors.

The full results of the vote can be examined on the company's website www.cellectis.com/en/investors/general-meetings/

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 18 years of expertise in gene editing built on its flagship TALEN technology and pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile Cellectis uses the power of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.

Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering technologies, Cellectis' goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets.

Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com

Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.

