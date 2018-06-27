

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $43.58 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $75.28 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.75 billion from $2.74 billion last year.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc earnings at a glance:



