The investment and expertise provided by Temasek's wholly owned subsidiary, SingEx, will enable Unbound to double its operations and bring together grassroots innovation, governments and corporates from across the globe.

Unbound, the market-leading and award-winning events platform that connects corporates and governments with grassroots innovation and startups, and SingEx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, the Government of Singapore's investment company have today jointly announced that Unbound has secured significant investment from SingEx. The investment will enable Unbound to accelerate its rate of growth, expanding its global events series, creating and acquiring new events/festivals and scaling its innovation advisory arm.

Unbound is an internationally recognized, market-leading events organiser, connecting all branches of the digital economy in collaborative environments, to help them benefit from the latest technological advances. In the past year, Unbound innovation festivals in Singapore, London, Miami and Bahrain have brought together over 20,000 attendees, featured hundreds of future-focused speakers, immersive brand experiences, pitch sessions and startup battles.

SingEx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, headquartered in Singapore, is a leading business events organiser in Asia with an extensive network spanning across the Asia Pacific region including China and India. As of March 2017, Temasek Holdings had a portfolio of $275 billion covering a wide spectrum of investments, including financial services, telecommunications, and media and technology.

The investment will enable Unbound to double its existing operations, expand into new markets and new verticals by either acquisition or building from the ground up. The investment will be key in helping Unbound reach its goal of becoming the world's leading innovation group, through producing best in class events, advisory services, ecosystem initiates that unite startups, corporates and governments to facilitate digital transformation.

Daniel Seal, Founder CEO, Unbound Innovations, said:

"Since our launch in 2013, Unbound has rapidly developed into one of the world's most recognised platforms for connecting innovators and businesses. Having the backing of Temasek and SingEx will allow us to significantly accelerate the growth of our platform. Digital transformation is currently at the forefront of corporate strategies as companies adapt their business models to stay relevant in the age of disruption. By uniting businesses and disruptors, Unbound enables business leaders to engage with the digital agenda much more effectively."

Aloysius Arlando, Chief Executive Officer, SingEx Holdings, said:

"We are looking forward to joining forces with Unbound to harness the power of digital transformation and deliver engaging event platforms for businesses.. Together, we will strengthen our role as an enabler for the Future Economy by enhancing our access to capabilities and networks to key technology hubs and ecosystems globally. This will in turn foster greater connections with government and private organisations."

About Unbound Innovations:

Founded by Daniel Seal in 2013, Unbound has quickly developed into an internationally recognised market-leading platform connecting grassroots innovation with corporates, brands and governments.

Danny Kessler was one of the founding angel investors in Unbound and will continue as a Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor to the business.

Unbound has three offices around the world London, Miami Singapore with full capabilities to execute festivals, content creation and innovation discovery programmes. It prides itself on its talented, energetic team and has scaled rapidly into new markets, firmly positioning itself at the centre of the innovation ecosystem.

As a powerful, trusted brand with a globally respected voice on innovation, Unbound bridges the gap between entrepreneurs, corporate business, governments and trade agencies to fuel a digital future. It encourages innovation by showcasing pioneering ideas to digital communities around the world. Unbound creates fusion between grassroots entrepreneurs and established corporate businesses, pioneering human interaction with dynamic brands to inspire communities, powering digital economies around the world.

