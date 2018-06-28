

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese stocks may continue to struggle Thursday along with markets elsewhere in Asia.



The Japanese market is off to a rough start already, unable to retain any positive momentum amid lingering trade tensions between the U.S. and China.



Asian stocks fell broadly on Wednesday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets pacing regional declines after the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill to tighten foreign investment rules and the Trump administration threatened sanctions on countries that continue to import oil from Iran.



Also, North Korea has reportedly reneged on its promise to squelch its nuclear arsenal. Only a week after meeting with US President Trump, a website claims it has seen satelite photos that show continued activity.



China has lifted a ban on importing British beef lasting more than 20 years, 'in a landmark move for British producers estimated to be worth 250 million pounds (US$329 million) in the first five years alone,' the UK government said.



