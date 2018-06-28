

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong stocks may remain on the defensive amid continued weakness in major markets around Asia.



Japanese shares fell in early dealing, with Chinese stocks have entered into bear market territory after steep recent losses.



Traders are nervous about a brewing trade war between the U.S. and China.



Also, North Korea has reportedly reneged on its promise to limit its nuclear arsenal. Only a week after meeting with US President Trump, a website claims it has seen satelite photos that show continued activity.



Hong Kong's Heng Sen has dropped to the lowest in seven months, after yesterdays decline of 1.92 percent.



However, a report says Hong Kong will break into the top three IPO destinations by the end of the year.



Asian stocks fell broadly on Wednesday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets pacing regional declines after the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill to tighten foreign investment rules and the Trump administration threatened sanctions on countries that continue to import oil from Iran.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX