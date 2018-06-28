

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) have finally settled a seven-year-long patent dispute, bringing to an end the long-running battle over the design of their rival smartphones.



The terms were not disclosed. But the companies filed a notice in California federal court on Wednesday saying that they had reached an resolution and agreed to drop the legal case with prejudice, meaning another complaint can't be filed on the same claims.



The settlement comes weeks after a US jury ordered Samsung to pay Apple $539 million in damages for copying features of the original iPhone.



The legal fight started in 2011, when Apple sued its South Korean competitor, seeking more than $2 billion in damages.



In 2012, a US jury awarded California-based Apple $1.05 billion in damages for the copied features, which included design elements like the screen that displays icons in a grid.



Samsung appealed part of that award, taking its case all the way to the Supreme Court, arguing that damages should be limited since patent infringement involved only certain features.



In 2016, in a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court agreed, handing a victory to Samsung.



But the justices did not rule on the patents themselves, leaving that decision to a lower court.



That battle went to trial in May, ending in defeat for Samsung, which had argued that it owed only $28 million. Instead the jury set the award at $539 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX