SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - EBay Inc. (EBAY) trimmed its global workforce, potentially by several hundred employees, as part of a routine refocusing of the online marketplace's priorities.



The San Jose, California-based company cut a 'low single-digit percentage' of its staff, a spokeswoman said in an email, without giving a specific number. 'We are sharpening our focus on priority initiatives,' and aligning the workforce to match them, she said.



