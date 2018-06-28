GDPR: Mailjet is the first company in the world to achieve AFAQ Personal Data Protection certification

LONDON, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mailjet (https://www.mailjet.com/?utm_source=pw&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=pwuk), Europe's leading emailing solution, is the first company to obtain the AFAQ Personal Data Protection certification from AFNOR Certification. In the context of GDPR, this guarantees that Mailjet respects the main principles of personal data protection.

Last year, Mailjet obtained the ISO 27001 (https://www.iso.org/standard/54534.html) certification, the international standard for best practices in information security processes. Brands like Microsoft, AVIS, KIA, and AA trust Mailjet to send over 2 billion emails every month. Being able to offer the highest level of data confidentiality and data security to customers is an important milestone for Mailjet.

Mailjet helps ensure the GDPR compliance of its customers

Under GDPR, companies collecting personal data have a responsibility to ensure its protection, regardless of where the data may circulate. This highlights the importance of choosing third-party providers that comply with GDPR and are able to prove it.

About the certification

The AFAQ certification (https://certification.afnor.org/numerique/certification-afaq-protection-des-donnees-personnelles) officially recognizes the technical and organizational measures implemented by Mailjet to meet principles introduced by GDPR, including:

Respect of individual rights, allowing users to have more control over their personal data (request for access, rectification, deletion, etc.).

Processes to detect and respond to data breaches.

Controls to ensure contractors have an appropriate level of personal data protection.

Implementing data protection by design on all data processing activities.

Appointment of a DPO within the company and commitment to staff awareness.

"The successful implementation of these requirements within the company is a result of the involvement and motivation of all Mailjet employees. We are all very proud of this certification," explains Darine Fayed, Head of Legal and Data Protection Officer at Mailjet.

"Our certification helps to ensure the respect of GDPR's main principles by controlling the organization's evidence and the technical measures implemented by the company to achieve compliance," says Benoît Pellan, Digital Trust Manager at AFNOR Certification.

About Mailjet

Mailjet is the email solution for teams to create, send, and monitor marketing emails, transactional emails, and SMS. Using Mailjet's intuitive multi-user, drag-and-drop interface, teams can create impactful emails together. Mailjet provides a sophisticated SMTP relay and highly flexible APIs, allowing developers to easily integrate its solutions within their apps or services. The company's cloud-based infrastructure is scalable and its proprietary technology ensures that emails arrive in the inbox.

