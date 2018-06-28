Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, June 28, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for May 2018 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's total domestic production volume in May 2018 increased 13.5% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in May 2018]CX-5: 31,331 units (up 13.2% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 11,987 units (down 7.9%)CX-3: 10,375 units (up 32.0%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in May 2018 increased 13.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in May 2018]Mazda3: 24,821 units (up 24.0% year on year)Mazda2: 9,762 units (up 21.5%)CX-4: 5,312 units (up 14.1%)II. Domestic salesMazda's total domestic sales volume in May 2018 increased 24.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.4% share of the micro mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 4.4% total market share (up 0.9 points).[Domestic sales of key models in May 2018]Mazda2 (Demio): 3,520 units (up 15.8% year on year)CX-8: 2,479 unitsCX-5: 2,219 units (down 2.6%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in May 2018 increased 13.0% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America and other regions.[Exports of key models in May 2018]CX-5: 27,305 units (up 19.1% year on year)Mazda3: 9,824 units (down 9.7%)CX-3: 8,658 units (up 15.4%)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years.