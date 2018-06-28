

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Thursday the launch of a new offering that helps entrepreneurs build their own companies delivering Amazon packages.



The company will take an active role in helping interested entrepreneurs start, set up and manage their own delivery business. Successful owners can earn as much as $300 thousand in annual profit operating a fleet of up to 40 delivery vehicles.



Amazon said it commits $1 million to fund startup costs for eligible military veterans to start their own delivery businesses.



Over time, Amazon plans to empower hundreds of new, small business owners to hire tens of thousands of delivery drivers across the U.S.



The offering provides technology and operational support to individuals with little to no logistics experience the opportunity to run their own delivery business. To help keep startup costs as low as $10,000, entrepreneurs will also have access to a variety of exclusively negotiated discounts on important resources they'll need to operate a delivery business.



The deals are available on Amazon-branded vehicles customized for delivery, branded uniforms, fuel, comprehensive insurance coverage, and more.



Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, said, 'Customer demand is higher than ever and we have a need to build more capacity. . We are going to empower new, small businesses to form in order to take advantage of the growing opportunity in e-commerce package delivery.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX