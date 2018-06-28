

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks were turning in a mixed performance on Thursday in view of conflicting messages from U.S. President Donald Trump and his aides over whether he would adopt a confrontational approach to limit Chinese investment in America.



Media reports released earlier on Wednesday claimed that Trump has softened the threat of new curbs on Chinese investment in U.S. firms.



Separately, top U.S. economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration has no intention of backing down from the current China situation.



Gold prices inched up, but hovered close to an over six-month low hit in the previous session. The U.S. dollar changed hands in the lower 110 yen zone.



U.S. oil prices slipped slightly after climbing more than 3 percent on Wednesday to reach three-and-a-half year highs, helped by supply disruptions in Libya and Canada as well as government data showing a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.



Japan's Nikkei index was moving down 0.3 percent despite automakers rebounding from recent heavy losses on tariff concerns.



South Korea's Kospi average fell 0.7 percent, dragged down by technology stocks while Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was rising 0.2 percent, led by energy stocks.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index was rising 0.2 percent and remained on track to notch its first record closing high in two weeks.



China's Shanghai Composite index was gaining 0.2 percent, erasing early losses while the yuan fell on concerns about the economic outlook. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was rising half a percent.



Overnight, U.S stocks closed firmly in the red on increasing trade worries. The Dow dropped 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.9 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost as much as 1.5 percent.



European stocks rallied on Wednesday amid reports the Trump administration has backed away from invoking executive authority to impose a tough crackdown on Chinese investments in the U.S.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.7 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both rose by 0.9 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.1 percent.



