Patients in Europe Now Have Access to Cutting-Edge Immunotherapy in Phase II Clinical Trial

Sarah Cannon Research Institute UK, Part of HCA Healthcare UK,announced today the European initiation of a Phase II clinical trial studying the effectiveness of TIL therapy in the treatment of patients facing metastatic melanoma. Sarah Cannon is the first clinical site in Europe to treat a patient on this trial.

Sarah Cannon Research Institute UK, which provides access to clinical trials to both private and NHS cancer patients, is one of 25 centres around the world taking part in Iovance Biotherapeutics' Phase II TIL trial. The patient population participating in the trial will include people with late-stage melanoma where prior treatments have proven ineffective. The initiation of this trial took place at HCA Healthcare UK at University College Hospital, a complex cancer facility in London.

"We are pleased to offer this cutting-edge immunotherapy option for patients facing melanoma throughout Europe," said Carol Woodward, Vice President of Sarah Cannon Development Innovations and European Operations. "Through Sarah Cannon Research Institute UK, Part of HCA Healthcare UK, we can ensure patients have access to the latest treatments in their cancer journey."

TIL therapy is a procedure in which white blood cells that have left the bloodstream and migrated towards a tumour, TIL (tumour infiltrating lymphocytes), are enriched to help fight and reduce cancers. As part of the therapy, TIL cells are extracted from a patient's tumour, amplified in a laboratory to increase their number, and then infused back into the patient. At the recent 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting, research for TIL therapy in abstract TPS9595, indicated the potential for durable and complete responses, even in heavily pre-treated patients.

"We are excited to offer this therapy to melanoma patients seeking the latest options," said Hendrik-Tobias Arkenau, MD, PhD, FRCP, Executive Medical Director of the Drug Development Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute UK. "TIL therapy is an innovative treatment that brings together a multidisciplinary team to provide patients with access to a complex and cutting-edge treatment approach."

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute, headquartered in the U.S., is the research arm of HCA's global cancer institute, Sarah Cannon. Focused on advancing therapies for patients, it is one of the world's leading clinical research organisations conducting community-based clinical trials throughout the United States and United Kingdom.

The organisation has led more than 300 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception in 1993 and has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies in the last ten years.

Sarah Cannon Research Institute UK is part of HCA Healthcare UK, which provides the full cancer pathway across a number of specialist hospital and outpatient settings including dedicated private cancer facilities onsite at University College Hospital, The Christie and Guys and St Thomas'.

