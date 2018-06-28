Feintool International Holding AG / Feintool is investing in the growth market of e-mobility . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

With the acquisition of the German Stanz- und LaserTechnik GmbH, Feintool is expanding its strategic business areas to include the market for electrical motor components, in addition to fineblanking and forming. The newly acquired technological know-how will first be developed in Europe and then globally.

The acquisition contract was signed on June 27, 2018 and, subject to the approval of the German Cartel Office, is expected to come into effect at the end of August 2018. All 200 employees including six apprentices from Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH in Jessen, Saxony-Anhalt will be taken on by Feintool. The net sales of Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH was around 37 million Euros in 2017.

Feintool CEO Knut Zimmer on the acquisition

"We want to further expand our global and technological position. Our focus is on our market position in demanding applications in fineblanking and forming, and now, the punching and laser cutting of electric motor components as well. We are pleased to have found a perfect strategic fit in Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH. The technical expertise acquired through the acquisition will significantly advance Feintool in the global market penetration of electric motor components in Europe, the US and Asia. We are investing heavily in the e-mobility market, which is gaining more and more importance in the long term."

With this acquisition, Feintool is consistently pursuing its strategy, thereby creating another technological pillar. Feintool is thus strengthening its position as an automotive supplier and is now also offering its customers global solutions for electric motors and hybrid and combustion engines.

The General Managers of Stanz- und LaserTechnik GmbH Jessen on the sale

Andreas Güntsch, Head of Operations: "We are delighted to have Feintool as a strategic partner that will ensure the long-term security of the company against the background of increasing market demands, the globalization of our industry and the necessary financing of growth. Thomas Weinert, Head of Sales, adds: "As General Manager of the Jessen site, we will remain in the Feintool Group and work with joy and support from our team to expand the business area."

Profile of Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH

As early as 1879, entrepreneur G. Fuhrmann started producing iron and metal goods at the current site. Thus, the Jessen site can look back on a long tradition in metalworking. In 1960, the company specialized in the punching of electrical sheet parts. The first stator and rotor sheets as well as EI, L and M sheets were produced. The company established interlocking starting in 1993. In 2008, laser cutting was introduced as a further process for the production of high-precision electrical sheet parts in the thin sheet metal sector. Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH serves customers from industries including automotive, renewable energy, industrial robotics and transportation. Today, the company sees itself as a specialized supplier of sheet metal and packages and offers all services and products relating to electrical sheet parts, from pilot production and all advisory services for complex projects to serial production. In Jessen, 200 employees including six apprentices work in two production plants.

Feintool in brief

Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in the field of fineblanking as well as a global provider of high-quality and cost-effective fineblanked and formed components As an innovation driver, Feintool consistently pushes the boundaries of fineblanking and develops smart solutions for its customers' ideas with two possibilities for implementation: On the one hand, the delivery of fineblanking systems and innovative tools and, on the other hand, the complete production of precise fineblanked and formed components in high outputs for demanding industrial applications. Feintool covers the entire process chain. The processes used by Feintool support the trends in the automobile industry. Thus, Feintool is a project and development partner in the field of lightweight construction, module variations, and alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and electric.

The company, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, has its own production plants and technology centres in Europe, the United States, China, and Japan, so it is always near its customers. Around 2,500 employees and over 80 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool customers.

