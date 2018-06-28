Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis appointed Independent Certifier to WestConnex M4-M5 Link in Australia

Amsterdam, June 28, 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy company for natural and built assets, today announced that Sydney Motorway Corporation has appointed it sole Independent Certifier to the WestConnex M4-M5 Link 3A, Mainline Tunnel Works Project.

The M4-M5 Link will connect the extended M4 Motorway at Haberfield with the New M5 at St. Peters, easing congestion on Victoria Road and City West Link and improving local connections across the inner west of Sydney.

The Independent Certifier's role is to ensure the technical requirements, contractual deliverables, legislative and statutory requirements and quality of workmanship are completed by the contractor in accordance with the Project Deed and other project documents.

Rob Brown, Business Leader - Independent Assurance Services Australia Pacific, Arcadis: "We are very proud to be involved in such an important project for Sydney that will ease congestion and improve the quality of life for commuters. As the leading independent certifier in Australia, we are excited to bring what we learnt from the New M5 project as well as new innovative technology to the M4-M5 Link," Brown said.

Arcadis appointed Independent Certifier to WestConnex Australia (http://hugin.info/132839/R/2201656/853916.pdf)



Arcadis is the leading. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliverthroughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.2 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com)