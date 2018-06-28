

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence weakened in June to the lowest level in ten months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The producer confidence index dropped to 7.7 in June from 9.8 in May.



Moreover, this was the lowest score since August 2017, when it marked 5.4.



Producers in the industry were less positive about the expected activity in June than a month earlier.



Entrepreneurs' judgment about the stocks of finished products was also more negative, while they were a bit more positive about the order book.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX