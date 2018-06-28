

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Around 60% of employed people with severe migraine miss, on average, a week of work per month, according to a global study, conducted by drug major Novartis and European Migraine and Headache Alliance.



My Migraine Voice, the largest ever global study of people living with migraine, involving more than 11,000 people from 31 countries, revealed that migraine cuts work productivity by half.



Migraine is a neurological disease which can vary in severity with symptoms ranging from head pain, nausea, vomiting to sensitivity to light.



It causes significant disruption to daily life and work, which could be managed with better preventive treatments and workplace solutions.



The study noted that migraine is estimated to cost up to 27 billion euros in Europe and around $20 billion in the US annually, including indirect costs such as lost productivity.



The study included people who had at least four migraine days per month with nearly 90% having tried at least one preventive treatment. The findings were presented at the 60th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society (AHS) in San Francisco.



Despite the devastating impact of migraine, employed respondents shared that although the majority of their employers, around 63%, knew about their migraine, only 18% offered support. Further, many said they feel judged, stigmatized or misunderstood for taking days off, illustrating the need for awareness and support in the workplace.



Novartis Switzerland has launched a pilot program which includes, among other services, free coaching and access to an exclusive version of the Migraine Buddy platform, developed and owned by Healint.



Novartis is also exploring opportunities to work with other employers who are interested in supporting their associates living with migraine.



