

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said Thursday that it finalized negotiations to sell its European generics business Zentiva to Advent International for enterprise value of 1.9 billion euros.



The companies announced that they had entered into exclusive talks on April 17, 2018.



Sanofi said, 'The signing of this Share Purchase Agreement marks a critical step on the way to the closing of the deal and the transfer of the Zentiva business to Advent, that is anticipated during the course of the fourth quarter of 2018.'



The transaction remains subject to the approval of the competent regulatory authorities.



