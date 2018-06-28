Regulatorisches Update zu Methylenblau MMX:

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals ersucht FDA um ein Treffen«Typ A»

Dublin - 28. Juni 2018- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV (SIX: COPN) ersucht die US-amerikanischen Food and Drug Administration (FDA) um ein Treffen des «Typ A» und reicht hierfür ein Briefing-Dokument zur Besprechung des «Complete Response Letter» (CRL) vom 21. Mai 2018 ein. Der Zweck des Treffens besteht darin, ausgewählte Themen, welche die FDA im CRL identifiziert hat, zu besprechen und die Behörde um eine nochmalige Überprüfung der eingereichten «New Drug Application» (NDA) zu bitten. Das Treffen sollte in ca. 30 Tagen stattfinden, Cosmo rechnet mit einem Termin Ende Juli/Anfang August 2018.

Über Methylenblau MMX

Methylenblau MMX ist eine neuartige Anwendung von Methylenblau, einem Farbstoff, mit dem die Schleimhaut gefärbt wird, um präkanzeröse Läsionen und Polypen im Dickdarm zu entdecken. Ziel ist es, Methylenblau über die gesamte Länge des Dickdarms mit Hilfe der MMX-Technologie zu liefern, so dass Endoskopiker präkanzeröse und krebsartige Läsionen und Polypen im gesamten Dickdarm besser erkennen können.

Ende 2016 hat Cosmo eine umfangreiche Phase-III-Studie in 18 führenden Zentren in Nordamerika und Europa abgeschlossen. Das vollständige Analyseset (FAS) umfasste 1'205 Probanden, dasjenige pro Protokollset 1'137. Der primäre Endpunkt war, eine Überlegenheit gegenüber dem derzeitigen Behandlungsstandard zu erreichen, der hochauflösenden Weisslicht-Endoskopie. Dieser primäre Endpunkt wurde erreicht, indem gezeigt wurde, dass 17.7% mehr Patienten mit Adenomen als im derzeitigen Behandlungsstandard-Arm (p-Wert 0.009) nachgewiesen wurden.

Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich zum Ziel gesetzt hat, weltweit führend auf dem Gebiet der optimierten Therapien für ausgewählte Magen-Darm-Krankheiten und endoskopische Verfahren zu werden. Die firmeneigene klinische Entwicklungspipeline des Unternehmens befasst sich speziell mit innovativen Therapien für IBD wie Colitis Ulcerosa und Morbus Crohn sowie Dickdarminfektionen. Darüber hinaus hat das Unternehmen in den USA Eleview, ein medizinisches Gerät zur Polypen- und Adenomexzision, entwickelt und auf den Markt gebracht und das NDA für Methylenblau MMX, ein Diagnostikum zum Nachweis von Darmkrebs, sowie neue chemische Wirkstoffe, die von dem assoziierten Unternehmen Cassiopea S.p.A. zur topischen Behandlung von Hauterkrankungen entwickelt werden, eingereicht. Die MMX-Medikamente von Cosmo sind Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol, ein Medikament zur Behandlung von IBD, das weltweit an Giuliani und Shire Limited lizenziert wurde und Uceris, das erste Glucocorticosteroid, das für die Induktion einer Remission bei aktiver, leichter bis mittelschwerer Colitis Ulcerosa, zugelassen ist und welches global an Santarus/Salix/Valeant und im Rest der Welt nach Ferring als Cortiment auslizenziert ist. Die von Cosmo entwickelte MMX-Technologie bildet den Kern der Produktpipeline des Unternehmens und wurde aus der Erfahrung bei der Formulierung und Herstellung von Magen-Darm-Medikamenten für internationale Kunden in den eigenen GMP-Anlagen (Good Manufacturing Practice) in Lainate, Italien, entwickelt. Die Technologie ist darauf ausgelegt, Wirkstoffe gezielt im Dickdarm abzugeben. Für weitere Informationen über Cosmo besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens:www.cosmopharma.com (http://www.cosmopharma.com)

Finanzkalender

Halbjahresbericht 26. Juli 2018

Kontakt

John Manieri, Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 (1) 8170 370

jmanieri@cosmopharma.com

Disclaimer

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Cosmo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This communication is not an offer of securities of any issuer. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirement of the US Securities Act of 1933.

This press release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or any similar document. The offer will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus to be published. An investment decision regarding the securities to be publicly offered should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This press release is made to and directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), and (iii) high net worth individuals, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.