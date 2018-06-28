Regulatory News:

The new accounting standard IFRS 15 "Revenue from contracts with customers", that removes and replaces the previous IAS 18 accounting standard related to revenue recognition, is mandatory since January 1st, 2018. This new accounting standard has been applied to SoLocal Group's whole financial data since then. The main impacts for SoLocal are more deeply explained in this press release. SoLocal Group is disclosing today its income statement as at December 31st, 2017 restated under IFRS 15 (unaudited).

The main changes due to the application of IFRS 15 as at December 31st, 2017 are the following:

Obligation to publish the order backlog under IFRS 15

under IFRS 15 Increase of €96M of the order backlog under IFRS 15

2017 revenues 1 : €730M under IFRS 15 versus €756M under IAS 18

: €730M under IFRS 15 versus €756M under IAS 18 Increase of €0.7M in staff costs 1 under IFRS 15

under IFRS 15 Recurring EBITDA 1 €170M under IFRS 15 versus €196M under IAS 18

€170M under IFRS 15 versus €196M under IAS 18 No impact on cash flows : the decrease in recurring EBITDA is completely offset by a positive impact on the working capital

: the decrease in recurring EBITDA is completely offset by a positive impact on the working capital No change concerning the 2018 outlook: stabilisation of recurring EBITDA1 under IFRS 15 at €170M

I. Order Backlog

IFRS 15 requires to publish the order backlog. SoLocal Group's order backlog as at December 31st, 2017 under IFRS is the following:

In million euros, December 31st, 2017 IAS 18 IFRS 15 Change in €M Digital order backlog1,2 309 394 +85 Print order backlog1,2 51 61 +10 Total order backlog1,2 360 455 +96

The shift to IFRS 15 leads to a modification of the backlog order as at December 31st, 2017, leading to an increase of €96M. Digital revenue recognition is more spread over time. As such, some revenues recognised under IAS 18 in 2017 will also be recognised under IFRS 15 in 2017 and partly spread over 2018 and 2019.

1 Continued activities

2 The order backlog is defined as the remaining revenues that has to be recognised as at December 31st 2017 on sales orders such as validated and engaged by customers as at December 31st, 2017. As for subscription products, only the engagement period is taken into account.

II. Income statement

In million euros, as at December 31st, 2017 IAS 18 IFRS 15 Change in €M Digital revenues1 636 595 (41) Print revenues1 120 135 +15 Total revenues1 756 730 (26) Staff costs1,2 (367) (369) (1) Net external expenses1,2 (192) (192) 0 Recurring EBITDA1 196 170 (26) Digital EBITDA1,2 170 140 (30) Print EBITDA1,2 26 29 +4 Recurring EBITDA1 196 170 (26)

The impact of this change for the Group is a revenue recognition that is more spread over time. Thus, the Group's 2017 revenues1 restated under IFRS 15 are lower by €26M compared to IAS 18. Most of this impact will be recognised in the 2018 revenues and the remaining part in the 2019 revenues. As a consequence, there is no revenue loss but a deferred revenue recognition for the Group.

The Group has revisited its financial principles regarding digital vs. print sales breakdown as part of the application of IFRS 15.

The impact on costs is limited, representing a global change in 2017 total charges1 of €0.7M under IFRS 15 versus IAS 18.

The 2017 recurring EBITDA1 restated under IFRS 15 amounts to €170M, representing a change of -€26M compared to the IAS 18 recurring EBITDA1. The 2017 digital recurring EBITDA1 restated under IFRS 15 amounts to €140M, and the 2017 print recurring EBITDA1 restated under IFRS 15 amounts to €29M.

III. Cash Flow statement

The shift to IFRS 15 has no impact on cash flows. The change in recurring EBITDA is offset by the change in working capital.

IV. 2018 outlook

The outlook in terms of recurring EBITDA for 2018 is the stabilisation of recurring EBITDA1 at €170M, in line with the implementation of this new accounting standard.

1 Continued activities

Recurring

A detailed presentation illustrating the main impacts of IFRS 15 is available on the corporate website of the Company http://www.solocalgroup.com/en/finance/presentations-et-webcasts

Furthermore, a detailed description of applied accounting principles will be released at the time of 1H 2018 financial statements.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Appendix

Income statement as at December 31st, 2017 IFRS 15 (unaudited)

Divested Continued Non In million euros Consolidated activities activities Recurring1 recurring1 Total revenues 740 9 730 730 Staff costs (384) (6) (379) (369) (10) Net external expenses (201) (6) (195) (192) (3) EBITDA 154 (3) 157 170 (13) Depreciation and amortisation (53) 11 (64) (64) Operating income 100 8 92 105 (13) Net gain from debt restructuring as at March 13th , 2017 266 266 266 Other financial incomes 0 0 0 Financial expenses (29) (29) (29) Financial income 238 238 (28) 266 Income before tax 338 8 330 77 253 Corporate income tax (20) (1) (18) (35) 17 Income for the period 318 7 312 42 270

1 Continued activities

