REDDE PLC - Trading Statement

PR Newswire

London, June 27

For release on 28 June 2018

Redde plc ('Redde', 'Group' or 'Company')

Pre Close Statement

Current Trading

The Board of Redde is pleased to announce that, further to its Trading Update made on 26 April 2018, trading in the final quarter ending 30 June 2018 has continued the positive trend shown in the first 9 months of the year. Consequently the Board remains confident of the final outcome for the year as a whole.

The Board expects to announce the results for the year ended 30 June 2018 in the early part of September 2018.

Enquiries
Redde plcTel: 01225 321134
Martin Ward - Chief Executive Officer
Steve Oakley - Chief Financial Officer
Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7397 8900
Liz Bowman
N+1 Singer (Joint Broker)Tel:020 7496 3000
Mark Taylor
Square1 ConsultingTel:020 7929 5599
David Bick

Notes for Editors:

About Redde plc:

Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers and prestige motor dealerships, the Redde Group of companies ("Group") provides a range of accident management and legal services. The Group also deals directly with large national fleets providing incident management and mobility continuity and its activities also encompass a range of legal services designed to assist claimant parties in partnership with leading insurance companies, brokers and other bodies.

The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services to ensure they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses where appropriate.

The name Redde is associated, in Latin, with the concept of restoration.


