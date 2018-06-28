REDDE PLC - Trading Statement

For release on 28 June 2018

Redde plc ('Redde', 'Group' or 'Company')

Pre Close Statement

Current Trading

The Board of Redde is pleased to announce that, further to its Trading Update made on 26 April 2018, trading in the final quarter ending 30 June 2018 has continued the positive trend shown in the first 9 months of the year. Consequently the Board remains confident of the final outcome for the year as a whole.

The Board expects to announce the results for the year ended 30 June 2018 in the early part of September 2018.

