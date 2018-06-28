

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's GfK consumer sentiment data is due. The forward-looking consumer confidence index is forecast to drop to 10.6 in July from 10.7 in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound and the franc, it fell against the greenback. Against the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 127.42 against the yen, 1.1554 against the greenback, 0.8828 against the pound and 1.1529 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



