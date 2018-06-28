

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported Thursday that its second-quarter profit after tax declined to 4.64 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 5.90 billion kronor.



Gross profit amounted to 29.164 billion kronor, down from 29.345 billion kronor last year. This corresponded to a gross margin of 56.1 percent, down from 57.1 percent a year ago.



The company said the results were temporarily affected by interruptions in connection with certain transitions carried out in the second quarter in major markets such as the USA, France, Italy and Belgium.



As announced earlier, sales for the quarter, including VAT amounted to 60.46 billion kronor, up 2 percent from 59.54 billion kronor last year. Sales excluding VAT amounted to 51.98 billion kronor, compared to 51.38 billion kronor. In local currencies, sales including VAT were unchanged.



Looking ahead, Karl-Johan Persson, CEO, said, 'We can see that things are moving in the right direction, even though many challenges remain and there is a lot of hard work still to do. The first half of the year has been somewhat more challenging than we initially thought, but we believe that there is a gradual improvement and that we will see a stronger second half.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX