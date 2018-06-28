Universal Labs Founder Keda Che Unveils The Ubbey Box

BANGALORE, India, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The First Game Changing BlockChain enabled Decentralized Secure Personal Cloud

The Ubbey Box launched by the Ulabs Founder Keda Che (a serial entrepreneur in the blockchain industry) has the capability to displace DropBox and Apple's iCloud and further wean away users from other public clouds like Google, Amazon and INTEL. It is a private dropbox, blockchain node, Dapp development engine, personal secure storage and a YOU token based mining machine. The rise of the Bitcoin in 2017 has raised questions as to which products will take advantage of blockchain technology that have generated such intense global interest. ULabs is changing the game in BlockChain and Cloud Technology, and is making it easier for users to understand and make it a part of their daily lives.

With existing industries waiting to be disrupted and business opportunities waiting to be decentralized, innovators and entrepreneurs are creating Dapps and the hunt for a suitable platform and protocol has begun. At Ulabs, the OWP protocol was designed to not only facilitate the exchange of ownership of digital assets such as data, images and tokens, but also for the ownership exchange of physical assets such as land, cars and luxury products. Dapps that are built on top of the OWP protocol will gain the ability to connect the virtual world with the real world, allowing ownership to be transferred between the two worlds.

The Ubbey Box (the killer hardware) marks the entrance of this new blockchain network. The storage network within the Ubbey Box allows users to make peer-to-peer exchanges, including exchanges with alternative currency. The Ubbey Box has enabled The Rise of Dapps & the New Decentralized Future powered by Ulabs Ownership Protocol (OWP). Dapps have the potential to replace many business models that currently operates under a centralized leadership?-?in Dapps, not even the developers can hold a single central influence over the platform or its users.

Imagine a scenario where you can securely and privately sell your car for tokens and immediately buy a luxury watch and a motorbike on the network. With Ulabs OWP protocol and the Ubbey Box, that can become a very viable reality. "With Ubbey box, Ulabs is disrupting not just the Cloud Storage Market but the BlockChain Industry Itself" says Keda Che, Founder & CEO Ulabs.

About Ulabs

Ulabs is an innovative blockchain startup that applies Blockchain Technology to Decentralized Secure Personal Cloud for the first time. While attending to Boost VC Tribe 7's Demo Day, Keda Che, Founder Ulabs had the opportunity to meet the founder of Second Life, Philip Rosedale who proposed the challenge: "VR" technology could empower the creation of a complete virtual world, as exemplified by the movie "Matrix". However, will it be possible for people to transfer the ownership of something between the real world and the virtual world? This challenge gave rise to Ulabs, allowing users to make peer-to-peer exchanges, including exchanges with alternative currency.

Keda Che, founder Ulabs has worked at the Blockchain Research Lab cosponsored by Harvard University, Fidelity, Citi and NASDAQ. He has also provided blockchain consulting services to Fortune 500 companies such as Alibaba, Baidu and the Beijing Genomics Institute. Keda has a Master's degree in software development and information systems from Harvard University and a Bachelor's degree in Pure Mathematics and Economics from The Ohio State University. He founded his first blockchain start-up Ownership Technology (Boost VC Tribe 7) back in 2015 and went on to start YQTC - a supply chain blockchain solutions startup. YQTC was ranked as one of the top 16 blockchain startups in China recently.

