

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) plc (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) announced the Group anticipates delivering first half revenue of approximately $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion and EBITA in the range of approximately $250 million-$260 million. Net debt at the end of June is anticipated to be approximately $1.7 billion. The Group said it remains confident of delivering a stronger second half due to its typical second half bias and the phasing of cost synergies, projects and market recovery. The Group said its full year outlook is unchanged. Wood Group is confident of delivering fiscal 2018 EBITA in line with guidance and market expectations.



Further, Wood Group stated that its asset disposal programme is progressing well and it anticipates announcing disposals in the second half.



'In the first half we have seen continued momentum in trading, cost and revenue synergy delivery. Our full year outlook is unchanged. We are continuing to see early signs of recovery in our core oil & gas market and good contract awards in broader industrial sectors. We remain on track to deliver growth in 2018' Robin Watson, Chief Executive, said.



