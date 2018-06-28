Net Insight AB: Net Insight wins significant order from European partner for Video Assistant Referee network

Net Insight will deliver the media transport platform Nimbra, connecting 19 football stadiums to a main central location for a premiere, centralized VAR system integrated with an intercom service. VAR networks is a trend that is taking off globally and it fits the Nimbra platform very well. Video assistant referee improves football or soccer and are used in the four match-changing situations; penalties, goals, direct red cards and mistaken identity.

The order value exceeds EUR 1 million and includes products as well as services, the implementation will take place in the third quarter 2018.

"We look forward to working side by side with our partner and the telecommunication company to ensure a successful and timely launch of this new video assistance referee network," says Henrik Sund, CEO of Net Insight. "As true partners we want to share our experiences of the media market and support the partner and telco in achieving and exceeding their ambitions now and in the future."

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Sund, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, henrik.sund@netinsight.net

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.30 am CEST on June 28, 2018.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://www.netinsight.net/)

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight (https://twitter.com/NetInsight)

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/ (http://www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/130084/R/2201771/853960.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Net Insight AB via Globenewswire

