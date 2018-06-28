

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax surged to 95.3 million pounds from last year's 17.9 million pounds. Earnings per share grew to 12.3 pence from 5.5 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 144.8 million pounds, compared to 151 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 22.3 pence, compared to restated 23.3 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the year declined to 3.23 billion pounds from prior year's 3.94 billion pounds.



Further, the company said its Board has taken the decision to rebase the dividend to 7.7p for the full year, compared to 11.9 pence per share last year.



Looking ahead, the company maintained expectation of adjusted earnings per share for 2018/19.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX