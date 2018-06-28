

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's credit growth moderated in May, data from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.



The credit indicator C2, which is an approximate measure of the size of the gross domestic debt of households, non-financial enterprises and municipalities, climbed 6.0 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 6.3 percent rise in April.



Meanwhile, the growth rate was expected to remain stable at 6.3 percent.



Separately, the statistical office also revealed that the annual growth in the M3 money supply accelerated to 4.8 percent in May from 4.1 percent in April.



Households' growth in M3 was also 4.8 percent in May versus 4.5 percent a month ago.



