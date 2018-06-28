

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) announced, in the first half of 2018, the Group expects to report revenue of $0.9 billion, gross profit of $0.5 billion and to generate $0.3 billion of free cash flow. Strong free cash flow has enabled Tullow to further reduce its debt in the first half of the year and the Group expects net debt to be approximately $3.2 billion at 30 June 2018. The Group's unutilised debt capacity and free cash at the end of June 2018 is expected to be approximately $1.2 billion. Tullow's 2018 capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at $460 million.



Tullow's West Africa first half 2018 oil production is expected to average 87,400 bopd, in line with expectations. This results in a total Group oil and gas production average for the first half of 90,100 boepd. Tullow's 2018 full year working interest oil production forecast range has been upgraded to 86,000-92,000 bopd. Overall Group production guidance for the full year is 89,000-95,000 boepd.



PAUL MCDADE, Chief Executive, said: 'Tullow has performed strongly so far in 2018. With substantially reduced gearing and financial discipline embedded across the Group, we are now able to focus on the growth of the business. We are accelerating production and cash flow growth across West Africa, we continue to make good progress towards sanctioning our developments in East Africa and, having refreshed the exploration portfolio, we are about to embark on a multi-year frontier drilling campaign targeting high-impact prospects in Africa and South America. There is much to look forward to for the remainder of the year and beyond.'



