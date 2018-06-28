Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern increases its holding in Tobin Properties by subscription of additional shares in share issue with pre-emption rights for existing shareholders

Klövern AB (publ), reg. no 556482-5833, ("Klövern") has through its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary Dagon Sverige AB, reg. no 556473-1213, ("Dagon") subscribed for shares in Tobin Properties AB (publ), reg. no 556733-4379, ("Tobin Properties"), through the share issue with pre-emption rights for existing shareholders of approximately SEK 225 million which has been completed by Tobin Properties. The subscription period for participation in the share issue ended on 25 June 2018. Dagon has committed to guarantee the share issue up to 100 per cent. As of today on 28 June 2018, Tobin Properties announced the outcome in the share issue and that the share issue is subscribed by 96.1 per cent. Because of the share issue not being fully subscribed, Tobin Properties will utilise the guarantee commitment given by Dagon to subscribe for shares corresponding to the remaining 3.9 per cent of the share issue.

Before registration of the share issue, Dagon owns approximately 58.9 per cent of the share capital and approximately 61.4 per cent of the votes in Tobin Properties, corresponding to 12,616,662 ordinary shares and 18,378 Class A preference shares.

Dagon has subscribed for 12,616,662 ordinary shares in Tobin Properties to an amount of approximately SEK 139 million through the share issue, corresponding to Dagon's existing shareholding in the company. Because of the share issue not being fully subscribed, Dagon will subscribe for 790,834 additional ordinary shares in Tobin Properties corresponding to approximately SEK 8.7 million due to the guarantee commitment.

After registration of the share issue, Dagon owns approximately 62.1 per cent of the share capital and approximately 63.4 per cent of the votes in Tobin Properties, corresponding to 26,024,158 ordinary shares and 18,378 Class A preference shares.



Klövern AB (publ)





For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se/).

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

180628 Klövern increases its holding in Tobin Properties by... (pdf) (http://hugin.info/134084/R/2201774/853963.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Klövern AB (publ) via Globenewswire

